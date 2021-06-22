Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Boone; Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska East central Boone County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Albion, or 35 miles southwest of Norfolk, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Edward and Lindsay. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH