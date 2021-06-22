Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls. Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa Northeastern Woodbury County in west central Iowa Southeastern Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Northwestern Ida County in west central Iowa * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kingsley, or 14 miles southeast of Le Mars, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pierson around 640 PM CDT. Washta around 645 PM CDT. Correctionville around 650 PM CDT. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH