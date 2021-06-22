Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL POLK AND CENTRAL WARREN COUNTIES At 611 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Indianola, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. The public has reported quarter size hail south of Norwalk. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Indianola around 615 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH