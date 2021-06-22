Cancel
Astronomy

'Extremely eccentric' mini planet approaches Earth for first time in 600,000 years

By Jesse O'Neill
New York Post
 15 days ago

A miniature planet — with a 600,000 year long orbit — will soon make its closest path to Earth since the days of the caveman. The space rock 2014 UN271 has already careened into the inner solar system and will reach its closest point to Earth in 2031, according to New Atlas.

nypost.com
