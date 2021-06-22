Cancel
USD/CAD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.2315; (P) 1.2401; (R1) 1.2449;. A temporary top is formed at 1.2485 in USD/CAD with current retreat, and intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the upside, above 1.2485 will resume the rise from 1.2005 to 1.2653 resistance. Firm break there should confirm near term bullish reversal and target 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 to 1.2005 at 1.3022 next. However, on the downside, sustained break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.2261) will bring retest of 1.2005 low instead.

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
