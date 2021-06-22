Phyllis J. 'Phyl' (Kistler) Peterson

Peterson, Phyllis J. August 31, 1926 - June 21, 2021 Phyllis lived a full, creative life surrounded by family and close friends who loved her very much. She was born in Dubuque, Iowa, to Albert and Hildur Kistler and then grew up in Minneapolis with her brother, Ken Kistler, with whom she had a very close relationship until he died in 2018. She attended Minnehaha Academy and then received a Bachelor's degree in commercial art at the University of Minnesota. She married Richard L. Peterson in 1950 (later divorced) and raised three children (Kurt, Todd, and Lisa) at their home on the East side of Lake Calhoun, a neighborhood that she loved. They spent parts of every summer at Lake Vermilion and eventually purchased an island property (Black Duck Island) on the same lake in 1983. Phyllis was an artist throughout her life, taught art independently, and loved to display her art at the Uptown Art Fair in Minneapolis, where she had the same booth for many years consecutively. With her close friend Jonie Kristensen, Phyllis co-founded the Judson Life School in Minneapolis, based on the Danish folk high school philosophy, which was located at Judson Memorial Church in the 1970s. Phyllis also committed herself to many social and political causes during her life. She was an anti-Vietnam war protester, supported Shirley Chisholm's presidential campaign (1972), and served as Executive Secretary of the World Federalist Movement. Phyllis is survived by her son Kurt Peterson (Center City, MN); her son Todd Peterson and daughter-in-law Sheri Peterson (Loveland, CO); her daughter Lisa Peterson and grandchildren Alex Craig Peterson and Sofia Craig Peterson (Arlington, VA); her grandson Nick Peterson and family (Wayzata, MN); her granddaughter Katie Peterson (Minneapolis, MN); and her granddaughter Marisa Peterson and husband (Minneapolis, MN). She was also deeply loved by her nieces and nephews and their families: Julie Lawal (Minneapolis, MN), Bob Kistler (Ellsworth, WI), Steve Kistler (Scottsdale, AZ), Michael Kistler (Hong Kong), Louise Schuppener (Maplewood, MN), and Craig Johnson (Chicago, IL), as well as many friends in the Twin Cities area and internationally. Donations in Phyllis' name may be sent to Unity Church in St. Paul, MN (unityunitarian.org/); the Edina Art Center (edinamn.gov/150/…); or the League of Women Voters (lwv.org/). No service is planned at this time.