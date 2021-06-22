Janice Arleen McCarthy

McCarthy, Janice Arleen 97, of Winona, and formerly of Minneapolis, MN passed away June 19, 2021 at Lake Winona Manor. Janice was born July 29, 1923 to John and Olive (Neprud) Johnson in La Crosse, WI. She attended school in La Crosse and graduated from college with a degree in teaching. Her first teaching assignment was at the High School in Turtle Lake, WI. In Turtle Lake she met John McCarthy. Janice and John were married in October of 1947, moved to Minneapolis and spent over 70 very happy years together. Janice loved her family and friends. She was an active member of Holy Name Parish and enjoyed every opportunity to serve her community. After raising her family, she resumed her teaching career at parish schools in South Minneapolis. Her favorite pastimes were reading, traveling, taking care of her pet cats, and creating beautiful works of art. She was especially skilled in painting on porcelain. She is survived by her children Lynn McCarthy, Maureen (Mark) Harding, Kevin McCarthy, grandson Steve Harding, her brother and sister-in-law Russell and Janice Johnson, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She has now entered eternal life to be with her husband John and the family and friends who have preceded her. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Winona, MN. She will be laid to rest next to John at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that a donation should be considered to: Winona Health Foundation, Memory Care Fund, 855 Mankato Ave, Winona, MN 55987. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Condolences: fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.