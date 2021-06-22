Theresa Marie Rohe-Cecere

Rohe-Cecere, Theresa Marie passed away peacefully at home in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota on June 18th, 2021, surrounded by her family at the age of 62. She fought a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Theresa had a gift for serving others and a passion for her job as a physical therapist. After receiving a degree at St. Mary's College, she worked at St. Anthony's nursing home, Catholic Elder Care and St Joseph's Hospital where she made her patients laugh and smile. After work, Theresa loved to go out dancing with friends, which is how she met her husband, Tony Cecere. They were married in 1988 and had two sons, Simon and Samuel. Theresa was a beautiful singer. She sang often in the St. Odilia church choir and in many weddings with her sister, Debora. She was also very active in her community and organized the neighborhood block party every summer. She enjoyed her weekends with her family at their cabin in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Theresa is survived by her husband, Anthony Cecere; their children Samuel (Nicole Cabrera) Cecere and Simon (Cierra Reed) Cecere; her granddaughter, Ellie; her parents, Nancy and Jon Rohe; her sisters, Mary (Jim) Burns, Debora (Lee) Ahlert, Judy (David) Frosch and mother-in-law Florence Cecere; and many family members. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled at 11:00 AM on June 28th, 2021, at St. Odilia Church (3495 Victoria St. N., Shoreview, MN 55126). The burial will be at St. Mary of The Lake Cemetery (1625 Stillwater St. White Bear Township, MN 55110). Visitation scheduled for Sunday June 27th from 4-7 p.m. at Gill Brothers Funeral Chapel, 7300 42 Ave. North and one hour prior to Mass at Church. Memorials preferred to St. Odilia Music Ministry. Link to Theresa Rohe-Cecere's YouTube channel. youtube.com/channel/… GILLBROTHERS.com NEW HOPE, MN 763-531-1777.