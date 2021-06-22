Cancel
This Athlete Showcases How Burnout Can Lead to Symptoms of Depression

Professional athletes are a wonder to me. They are people to be idolized. How can they sustain such high levels of athleticism and how is their body even physically capable of doing so? Athletes push the human body to great lengths that myself, an average athlete and scientist, cannot understand. What we often forget, though, is that athletes are human. Athletes have lives, families, friends and most importantly, mental health. Olympic athlete Simone Manuel shared with NBC Sports about her recent diagnosis of overtraining syndrome. Manuel’s body gave out, after intense training for what might encompass her whole life, leading her body to not only physically give out but also to mental health symptoms such as depression, anxiety and insomnia.

