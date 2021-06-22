Felder, Jeanne Jones Jeanne Jones Felder died on June 8, 2021 at Episcopal Homes in St. Paul. She was 100 years old. She was born on March 25, 1921 in Cylon, Wisconsin to Constance Gilbertson Jones and Frank Boardman Jones. After a childhood in rural Wisconsin, then St. Paul, she graduated with a BS in nursing from the University of Minnesota. There she met her husband of 77 years Dr. Davitt A. Felder who predeceased her by only seven weeks. Shortly after their wartime marriage in 1943, Davitt, a naval lieutenant left for almost two years in the South Pacific. After his safe return Jeanne devoted the next three decades to raising their four children and contributing energetically to her community. A natural organizer and leader, Jeanne served terms as Chair of the House of Hope Presbyterian Women's Association and the Ramsey County Medical Society Auxiliary; later she was active in both the St. Paul Garden Club and the New Century Club. Always attentive to the political life around her, Jeanne played an important part in leading the RIP35E Environmental Defense action group, a broad political coalition whose work brought about safer highway construction both protecting her community and serving as a model for citizen action. She never missed voting in an election. Her children and extended family appreciated her natural talents and patient teaching in domestic and fine arts, always stressing perseverance and self-reliance. Jeanne was a gifted baker, seamstress, knitter and painter of family portraits. She loved designing home interiors but also devoted much of her last four decades to life-long learning. In her late 50's she graduated from United Theological Seminary with an MA in Religious Studies. She hosted many seminars and book groups on history, religion and politics. She and her husband were active supporters of their church and of music, art and educational institutions in the Twin Cities. Jeanne leaves her four children, Nancy Felder Arons, Alison Felder Gagliardi (Paul), Davitt A. Jr. (Lolita), and Sarah J. Felder; nine grandchildren: Rebecca Arons, Ben Arons, Alfie Felder, Davitt Felder III, Bijou Cushing, Lily Felder, Christina Gagliardi, Annie Gagliardi, and Susie Gagliardi; and nine great-grandchildren: Sam Goetz, Micah Goetz, Theo Arons, Elliott Arons, Leo Felder, Max Felder, Arnold Ramsey, Walter McDuffie and Ada McDuffie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Plymouth Congregational Church Community Fund, 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55403.