Owatonna teen builds shed at Rachel's Light for American Heritage Girls project

Deborah Williamson rightly pointed out in her letter to the editor on June 30 that South America and North America make up two of the seven continents on the Earth. In my letter to the editor on June 23, I should have used the plural when talking about the American continents. Deborah, I did well in geography, and yes, I am an idealist, and being 70 years old I think I have gotten beyond the naïve part. You are entitled to your opinion but that doesn’t mean it is factual.