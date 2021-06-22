Owatonna teen builds shed at Rachel's Light for American Heritage Girls project
Seventeen-year-old Jeni Burtis will soon have another pin on her sash, as she is set to complete her highest level of recognition for American Heritage Girls. The Owatonna resident is just about to put the finishing touches on her final project, a shed for Rachel’s Light, an Owatonna transitional home for women and children facing homelessness. Project completion, which has a deadline of August, will earn Burtis her final award, the Stars and Stripes Award.www.southernminn.com