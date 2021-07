On this date in Texas Rangers history, rookie pitcher David Clyde made his debut at Arlington Stadium. Clyde, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Texas Rangers on June 5, 1973, out of Houston’s Westchester High School, ended up in Arlington just 20 days after graduating from high school. The buzz around Clyde’s first start was palpable as he faced the Minnesota Twins. Clyde threw five innings, striking out eight and gave up just one hit in a 4-3 victory. Clyde started the game by walking the first two Twins, and then striking out the next three. It was also the first sellout in Rangers history.