William M. Martineau

Martineau, William M. 79 of Elk River passed peacefully on June 19th surrounded by his children. Bill is survived by daughters: Kris Barton (Todd), and Kelly Martineau, and sons Tom Martineau (Ann) & Mark Martineau (Angie) as well as his grandchildren, Mason and Josie Martineau. Bill grew up in Elk River and was an active member of the local Catholic parish. He graduated St. Thomas College in Minneapolis on a full basketball scholarship. His extensive career included working as a buyer for Dayton's which involved worldwide travel. Bill also worked at Carlson Companies and later retired after working as Vice President of Gage Marketing. Bill loved fishing and spending time with his family at the Martineau family cabin. In the winter he spent time in Fort Myers and Sanibel Florida where he enjoyed golfing and socializing. Bill's friendliness and positive attitude will be forever remembered. The family would like to offer a heartfelt Thank You to Beehive of Elk River and Brighton Hospice for their incredible care and support. Private funeral and Interment has been held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to alzfdn.org