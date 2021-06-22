Cancel
Apple Valley, MN

Margaret Prugh

Minneapolis Star Tribune
Prugh, Margaret Age 73, of Apple Valley, formerly of Ham Lake. Preceded by husband: William. Survived by loving daughter: Katy (Casey) Ploehn, granddaughters: Emmy and Addy, sisters: Carol (Mark) Stehly and Jean (Mike) Guggisberg, brothers: James (Sue) and Peter (Mary Jo) Berger. Mass of Christian Burial at the CHURCH OF ST. PAUL (1740 Bunker Lake Blvd NE, Ham Lake) Thursday at 12 Noon with visitation from 10:30 AM until time of services. Private Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Family prefers memorials. kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100.

