Obituaries

John 'Moose' Andres

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 15 days ago

Andres, John "Moose" 69, of Ashby died June 19, 2021 at his home, comforted by his family. John was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Winnie Andres, and his brothers Bob and Bill Andres. He is survived by his wife Linda; his son Matthew (Christina) Andres of Sleepy Eye: his daughter Amanda (William) Gordon of Prior Lake; four grandchildren, Meriden, Elias, Bode, and Inara; his brothers Joe, Phillip (Shari), and Charlie; and his sister Mary (John) Mattson; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials preferred to Ashby Lions Club. Service will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Service will be livestreamed.

www.startribune.com
