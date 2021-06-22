Helen K. Olson

Olson, Helen K. Age 98 of Elk River. Passed away on 6/19/21, peacefully at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River. She was born on 9/22/22 in Sundown, Manitoba, Canada to George and Sophie (Skrumeda) Kreshka. The family moved to Caribou, MN in 1923 and lived there until the early 1940's. Helen and her siblings attended school there and she went on to Minneapolis Vocational School where she learned how to quilt. Helen married Cyrus Olson in Great Falls, MT in 1944. They had 3 children, Dwayne, Ron, and Cindy. They later divorced. The family lived in South Minneapolis where Helen was a stay-at-home mom and had her own quilting business. In the 1970's, she started working other jobs outside of the home. She worked for Honeywell, retiring in 1993 after 10 years of service. In 1994 she moved from Minneapolis and built a home in Elk River. In June of 2014, Helen moved to Guardian Angels by the Lake. In 2015, she became a resident of Guardian Angels Care Center. Helen loved cooking, baking and was an avid gardener who enjoyed sharing the fruits of her labor. She loved to visit with her family & friends. She was affectionately called "Baba" (Grandma in Ukrainian). Helen was preceded in death by her son, Dwayne; 11 siblings; and daughter-in-law, Leslie Olson. She is survived by children, Ron, Cindy (Frank) Nagle; "Adopted" daughter Bette Stone; grandchildren, Todd (Kari) Olson, Tracy (Tim) Larson, Tiffany Washek, Brandon (Jennifer) Olson, Nicole (Dean) Mussehl, Tony (Carrie) Nagle, Andy Nagle, and Blake Olson; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grand-children; sister, Rose Nelson; daughter-in-law, Jeanann Olson; and many dear nieces & nephews. Many thanks to her caregivers at Guardian Angels for the loving care Helen received. Funeral to be held at 12PM, Saturday, 6/26 at PETERSON-GRIMSMO FUNERAL CHAPEL, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at the chapel. Interment to follow at Otsego Cemetery. Celebration of Life will take place immediately after the interment at the Nagle residence. Arr. by Dare's Funeral Home, Elk River. 763-441-1212 daresfuneralservice.com.