Luca is an adorable 8-week-old shepherd mix puppy available for adoption from Rez Dog Rescue. He and his siblings came into rescue with their mom when they were only days old. Luca is a typical puppy that is playful and ready to take on the world but with some caution. He can be shy with new things but as he’s exposed to more, he warms up. He loves to play with his siblings and his toys.