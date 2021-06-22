Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine, MN

Sharon Darlene (Velander) Bastian

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 15 days ago

Bastian, Sharon Darlene (Velander) age 76 of Blaine, MN, formerly of NE Mpls, passed away on June 19, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Alma; siblings, Rosella (Vernie), Rodney, Delores (Phil). Survived and deeply missed by husband of 58 years, William; sister, Lu; sister-in-law, Marlene; children, Michele (Scott), Michael, Melissa (Christopher); grandchildren, Bryan, Zacharias (Dezirae), Jacob (Kelsey), Anthony (Megan), Maya; great-grandchildren, Dahlia, Zedidiah, Jack, Nora, Waverly; and close family and friends from Iowa and Minnesota. Funeral service Monday, June 28, 11 AM in the Byzantine Church of St. John the Baptist, 2215 3rd St NE, Mpls. Interment Crystal Lake Cemetery. Visitation Sunday June 27th, 4-8 PM with Parastas 7 PM at Washburn-McReavy Crystal Lake Chapel. Also Monday 10 AM at the church. Washburn-McReavy.com Crystal Lake Chapel 612-521-3677 Penn & Dowling Aves N.

www.startribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
City
Kelsey, MN
City
Blaine, MN
City
Leonard, MN
City
Waverly, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Mpls#The Byzantine Church#Penn Dowling Aves N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
NHLPosted by
Reuters

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

July 7 (Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Lightning became only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century with a 1-0 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 in front of a packed arena to end a...
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police

Johannesburg (CNN) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. The move ended days of intense speculation over whether the police and former President would comply with the country's Constitutional Court for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy