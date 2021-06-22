Sharon Darlene (Velander) Bastian

Bastian, Sharon Darlene (Velander) age 76 of Blaine, MN, formerly of NE Mpls, passed away on June 19, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Alma; siblings, Rosella (Vernie), Rodney, Delores (Phil). Survived and deeply missed by husband of 58 years, William; sister, Lu; sister-in-law, Marlene; children, Michele (Scott), Michael, Melissa (Christopher); grandchildren, Bryan, Zacharias (Dezirae), Jacob (Kelsey), Anthony (Megan), Maya; great-grandchildren, Dahlia, Zedidiah, Jack, Nora, Waverly; and close family and friends from Iowa and Minnesota. Funeral service Monday, June 28, 11 AM in the Byzantine Church of St. John the Baptist, 2215 3rd St NE, Mpls. Interment Crystal Lake Cemetery. Visitation Sunday June 27th, 4-8 PM with Parastas 7 PM at Washburn-McReavy Crystal Lake Chapel. Also Monday 10 AM at the church. Washburn-McReavy.com Crystal Lake Chapel 612-521-3677 Penn & Dowling Aves N.