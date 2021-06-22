Chad P. Holland

Holland, Chad P. beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 in a tragic lake accident, doing what he loved: being outdoors, celebrating with family and friends. He was 52 years young. Chad was born on March 26, 1969 in Princeton, MN, and grew up helping out on the farm where his love of being outside began. As the owner and operator of Holland Bobcat Services, Chad loved spending time plowing parking lots and building boulder walls. From mudding to boating to throwing bags, if it was outdoors, Chad was doing it: preferably shirtless and shoeless.Those who knew Chad knew he was a man with a big heart, willing to do anything for those in need, stranger or friend, and he will be missed by those whose lives he touched in some way. He loved life, loved to celebrate with those around him, and loved to just be happy. Chad's family grew when he married the love of his life, Isabel, in February 2020. Although they found each other later in life, they made the most of their time together. He is survived by his loving wife, Isabel; sons, Jerrid, Ethan, Arnaldo, Francisco, and David; parents, Jerry and Mary; siblings, Jade (fiancé, Greg), Josh, Jenny Dehmer (Randy); brothers and sisters-in-law in the Dominican; and numerous nephews, nieces and grandchildren.Visitation will be Tuesday, 6/29/21, from 4-7 PM with brief prayer service at 7 PM at St. Albert's Catholic Church in Albertville, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 6/30/21, at 11 AM with additional visitation at 10 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Holland family. Condolences: thepetersonchapel.com.