Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, MN

Chad P. Holland

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 15 days ago

Holland, Chad P. beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 in a tragic lake accident, doing what he loved: being outdoors, celebrating with family and friends. He was 52 years young. Chad was born on March 26, 1969 in Princeton, MN, and grew up helping out on the farm where his love of being outside began. As the owner and operator of Holland Bobcat Services, Chad loved spending time plowing parking lots and building boulder walls. From mudding to boating to throwing bags, if it was outdoors, Chad was doing it: preferably shirtless and shoeless.Those who knew Chad knew he was a man with a big heart, willing to do anything for those in need, stranger or friend, and he will be missed by those whose lives he touched in some way. He loved life, loved to celebrate with those around him, and loved to just be happy. Chad's family grew when he married the love of his life, Isabel, in February 2020. Although they found each other later in life, they made the most of their time together. He is survived by his loving wife, Isabel; sons, Jerrid, Ethan, Arnaldo, Francisco, and David; parents, Jerry and Mary; siblings, Jade (fiancé, Greg), Josh, Jenny Dehmer (Randy); brothers and sisters-in-law in the Dominican; and numerous nephews, nieces and grandchildren.Visitation will be Tuesday, 6/29/21, from 4-7 PM with brief prayer service at 7 PM at St. Albert's Catholic Church in Albertville, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 6/30/21, at 11 AM with additional visitation at 10 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Holland family. Condolences: thepetersonchapel.com.

www.startribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Albertville, MN
City
Holland, MN
City
Princeton, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Holland
Person
Greg Holland
Person
Greg Lake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holland Family#Catholic Church#Holland Bobcat Services#Dominican#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Netherlands
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
NHLPosted by
Reuters

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

July 7 (Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Lightning became only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century with a 1-0 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 in front of a packed arena to end a...
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police

Johannesburg (CNN) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. The move ended days of intense speculation over whether the police and former President would comply with the country's Constitutional Court for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy