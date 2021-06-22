Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Why Sparks has spent 50 years making famous fans of Beck, Neil Gaiman, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic and more

By Ap Mcclatchy
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a scene in “The Sparks Brothers,” director Edgar Wright’s movie about the hugely influential art-pop duo Ron and Russell Mael, in which the siblings are asked why they had never before agreed to do a documentary film about their fabulously unpredictable 50-year-plus career. “We didn’t want to do the...

