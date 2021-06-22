Why Sparks has spent 50 years making famous fans of Beck, Neil Gaiman, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic and more

Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson’s ‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),’ a film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural festival, has gotten raves [100% Audience Score, Rotten Tomatoes]. Although a directorial feature debut, ‘Summer of Soul’ manages to be so much more than a sit back and enjoy the show movie. Sure, this ‘show’ boasts an incredible lineup: Stevie Wonder, then just 19, in an amazing drum solo that kickstarts the picture, the interracial San Francisco-based Sly and The Family Stone, the high priestess of jazz, soul and civil rights at the piano Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson (her generation’s great, greatest gospel singer, immortalized in ‘Imitation of Life’) and Mavis Staples in a gospel duet for the ages, B.B. King, Ray Barreto, Gladys Knight and the Pips and The Fifth Dimension . This was a time of change, the summer, we hear, ‘when the Negro died and Black emerged.’ The footage, six Sunday free concerts in a Harlem park, had not been seen for 50 years.