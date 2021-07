Duane 'Squirt' Runyon

Runyon, Duane "Squirt" Age 71, of Anoka, MN, passed away on September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Norma and Cecil Runyon. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Jane, children Marc (Emily) Runyon and Kelly (Dustin) Bundy, his grandchildren Trenten, Cooper and Lyla, his brothers Dennis, and Douglas (Julie), his sister Diane (Mark), and step-sister Jeanie. A Celebration of Life will be held July 17, 2021, from 9-11 a.m. at Peninsula Point Two Rivers Historical Park in Anoka.