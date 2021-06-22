Review: In 'F9,' finding a new gear for ridiculousness

In terms of internal tonal and thematic consistency, there’s only one major franchise that can really be compared to the bizarre — and ludicrously entertaining — Fast and Furious series, which has now spawned nine main-line movies, a poorly received spin-off, an animated kids’ cartoon, and any number of goofy-ass tie-in products. That, of course, is James Bond, which has survived the transition from seriousness to camp to gritty seriousness to ludicrous camp and back to po-faced dramatics (with knowing winks at how unserious it all is) over the 50-something years it has been a mainstay of the modern blockbuster film scene. There’s a weird sort of symmetry to the rise of both franchises in the current era: as Bond shifted back into the gritty Daniel Craig era with Casino Royale in 2006, Fast and Furious began its liberation from the semi-realistic trappings of early-aughts action-thrillers with Justin Lin’s Tokyo Drift, a stylized and openly goofy entry that was initially viewed as dumb bullshit made for dumb people before the critical establishment pulled its head out of its ass in 2011 and realized that these movies were perfectly fun entertainments in their own right. It makes a certain kind of sense that Lin would return for F9, the best entry since Fast Five in the franchise’s modern form, which I’ve come to call the “Roger Moore era” of the Fast and Furious series, as it retains and reminds what, specifically, he brings to the franchise, and how much the endeavor suffers without him.