Saint Paul, MN

James M. Thibodeau

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 15 days ago

Thibodeau, James M. Age 72, of St. Paul, died June 20, 2021. Jim was a radio broadcast engineer and worked for KTRF Thief River Falls; KBUN Bemidji; A Prairie Home Companion; Minnesota Public Radio; Minnesota News Network; Radio AAHS; and BOB FM. A graduate of St. Thomas Academy, he attended St. John's University and Bemidji State University. He was a 26 year U.S. Coast Guard veteran and was stationed in Saipan, where he operated the LORAN navigation system for military ships during the Vietnam War. He was later stationed at Cape Disappointment, WA, considered the most treacherous Coast Guard duty in the continental U.S. Jim later served in the Coast Guard Reserve with Team Wyaconda at Fort Snelling. He was a serious amateur ballet dancer who trained and performed with Andahazy School of Ballet and St. Paul Ballet. Preceded in death by his parents Fred & Lynn Thibodeau. Survived by his wife Roxanne Condon; son Brendan; daughter Molly; sister Jeni LeClair (Craig Granse); and brother Joe (Lisa Austin Thibodeau). Visitation 2-4 PM Thursday, June 24 followed by the memorial service at 4 PM at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006. Burial with Military Honors 11:30 AM Friday, June 25, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. An escorted funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11AM Friday. Memorials preferred to the Coast Guard Relief Fund or The Nature Conservancy.

www.startribune.com
