Superior, WI

Dianne Sue Allison

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 15 days ago

Allison, Dianne Sue age 83 of Fridley, MN and formerly of Superior, WI died peacefully in Maplewood, MN on June 18, 2021. Dianne was born July 18, 1937 in Superior, WI to Astrid and Vernon Backlund. She graduated from Superior High School in 1956 and married Phillip C. Allison. They were married 64 years. Dianne was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Allison, her parents, 4 brothers and 5 sisters including her baby sister Nancy Lee. Dianne is survived by her longtime best friend Cleo Johnson, her brother Jimmy (Mary) Backlund of Superior, WI, her 3 children, Denise (Dennis) Lanoux of Stillwater, Glen (Wendy) Allison of Woodbury and Darlene (Dennis) Mongoven of Apple Valley, MN. She is survived by 7 grandchildren, Allison (Chris) Markall, Jennifer (Eddie) Allison-Myers, Heather Ransom, Phillip (Ashley) Mongoven, Chad (Briana) Lanoux, Marissa (Ben) Mongoven and Madelyn (Ryan)Mongoven. She is survived by 8 great grandchildren, Alayna & Alivia, Micah & Lily and soon to be born Annika, Sylas & Kenlee and Blayke and many nieces and nephews and family members. A funeral service for Dianne and Memorial Service for Phillip to be held on Monday, June 28th at Augustana Lutheran Church , 3251 Midway Road, Duluth, MN 55810. 10 AM Visitation and 11 Service. Interment to follow along with lunch. millerfuneralfridley.com.

