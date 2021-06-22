Hans E. Sadlack

Sadlack, Hans E. 90, Burnsville, MN, passed away on June 17, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Inga. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet; son Loren (Elizabeth) of Savage, daughters Annette (Chris) of Prior Lake and Andrea (Dexter) of Credit River and 6 wonderful grandchildren. Celebration of life service June 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wooddale Church, 6300 Shady Oak Road, Eden Prairie, MN, with fellowship luncheon immediately following the church service. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to: Parkinson's Foundation, Northern Pines or Wooddale Church. Washburn-McReavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400.