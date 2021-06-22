Funeral Services for Phylliss Sommer, age 91

Phyllis Lorene Bartak Sommer, 91 years passed away June 21, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, NE with Kathy Salts officiating. Burial will be in the Merna Cemetery in Merna, NE. Memorials are suggested to A-M Foundation. A visitation will take place on Thursday, June 24th from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm with family greeting 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.