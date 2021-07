Update: It turns out that the Galaxy M52 5G has a Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood instead of the Snapdragon 888. More details here. In what could be the most interesting bit of news this month, it looks like Samsung could be working on bringing this year’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon processor to a mid-range phone. We’ve known for a few weeks that Samsung is working on a Galaxy M52 5G, and a device with a model number (SM-M526BR) that’s likely to belong to the M52 5G has now shown up on the Geekbench database, seemingly with the Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood.