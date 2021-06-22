Love, Durant, Harden reportedly commit to Tokyo Games

Perennial NBA All-Star Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets is one of the headliners named to the 12-man Team USA squad for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, according to a report Wednesday by The Athletic. Durant will be playing in the Olympics for the third time after helping lead Team USA to the gold medal in both 2012 and 2016. Other past Olympians who will return to the team are Golden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (2016) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (2012).