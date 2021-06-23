'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Release Date Revealed

Cancel
Paramount Pictures revealed new details about the next Transformers movie on Tuesday. Titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, it will be released on June 24, 2022. From the stars and the creative team behind the movie to the logline hinting at an epic plot, it sounds like fans of the franchise are in for a good time.

Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Ron Perlman To Reprise His Role as Optimus Primal In ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Last week we posted the news about the upcoming Beast Wars feature film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, now we get to add some gravitas to the voice cast! Ron Perlman, one of the few actors to near Danny Trejo levels of film credits, will be reprising his role as Optimus Primal (whom he voiced in a previous animated series) the leader of the Maximals. I never got into Beast Wars, honestly I dropped off after the OG series ended, but I’ve found each of the live action Transformers films to have something to offer, the latest Bumblebee was a wonderfully fun surprise, so I’m in line for this. Perlman, who obviously has the voice for the job, will be joining live action actors Anthony Ramos (In the Heights, Hamilton), Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), and Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) in their battle for robo-beast supremacy (I guess? Like I said, never watched the show). From what I can gather the focus of the film will see the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons joining the war on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons. How this all plays into the larger timeline, or if it will even acknowledge the first three films, is yet to be seen.
Movies/Film

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Will Continue the Franchise, Explore the ‘Beast Wars’ Characters

It’s been three years since Bumblebee, and since Paramount doesn’t want one of its biggest film franchises to gather dust, we’re getting a new Transformers movie. Today, the studio revealed that the next film will be a prequel called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it will explore characters from Beast Wars, a spin-off of the original Transformers animated series that focused on descendants of the Autobots and Decepticons. Get some new details below.
Movies/Film

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Reveals Details on Human Characters Played by Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback

The absolute last thing the world needs right now, or ever again, is a new Transformers movie, but hey, we’re getting one anyway. It’s called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it’s bringing Beast Wars into the mix. The first real details about the new Transformers movie arrived today, and they hint at a franchise that’s ready to go back to the drawing board and start all over again. Because movie franchises never die, folks. They just get reincarnated. As robot animals.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Will Explain Why Optimus Prime Came To Earth

At one stage last year, there were three separate Transformers projects in development. One was the sixth installment in the Michael Bay timeline, while a Bumblebee sequel was also mooted, and James Vanderbilt was tasked to pen a spec script for a Beast Wars adaptation. Based on what we know now about next year’s Rise of the Beasts, it looks as though Paramount may have combined all three.
