Love, Durant, Harden reportedly commit to Tokyo Games

By Sarah Dewberry
KTNV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral National Basketball Association players have reportedly committed to play for Team USA in basketball at the Tokyo Games next month. According to the Associated Press, Milwaukee Bucks teammates Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, Brooklyn's James Harden and Kevin Durant, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, and Portland’s Damian Lillard have reportedly committed to playing for the U.S. men's national basketball team.

