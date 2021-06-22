Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Britney Spears quietly pushed for years to end conservatorship

By Liz Day, Samantha Stark, Joe Coscarelli, The New York Times Company
Las Vegas Sun
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the years since a judge gave the father of Britney Spears broad control over her life and finances, concerned fans have questioned how the court could continue to deem her unable to protect and care for herself despite the fact that she was still a performing pop star. Her...

lasvegassun.com
Entertainment
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
American Songwriter

Courtney Love Shares Tearful Cover of Britney Spears’ “Lucky”

Courtney Love was moved to tears performing Britney Spears ballad “Lucky.” Part of Love’s ongoing Instagram covers series, the song, written by Max Martin, Rami Yacoub and Alexander Kronlund, appeared on Spears’ second album Oops!… I Did it Again in 2000, and was one the Hole frontwoman wanted to take on to show her support for the pop singer, who is currently battling end her conservatorship.
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Britney Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigns

Britney Spears’ long-time manager Larry Rudolph has resigned as the pop star’s manager. Rudolph wrote a letter to Britney’s conservators, stating he hadn’t talked to the 39-year-old in two-and-a-half years and it is in her best interest that he resign. The news comes amid Spears’ court battle to end her conservatorship.
Musickiss951.com

Britney Spears Is Retiring From Music, Long Time Manager Reveals

Britney Spears won’t be singing any new chart smashers, as she intends to retire from the music industry completely, her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, said in his resignation letter. Per gossip website TMZ, Rudolph sent an email Sunday night (July 4) to Britney’s personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and the conservator...
Britney Spears' lawyer quits

Britney Spears' lawyer quits

Britney Spears' lawyer has resigned. The 'Lucky' singer has been represented by court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham for the last 13 years but he has now filed documents stating he wants to be removed from his position as soon as the judge will allow him, and his resignation will take effect once the 39-year-old pop star has new counsel.
Celebritiesmynews13.com

Reports: Britney Spears' manager resigns, claiming singer intends to retire

Britney Spears' longtime manager has reportedly resigned, claiming in a letter that the singer intends to retire. Larry Rudolph, Britney Spears' longtime manager, has reportedly resigned, saying his services are no longer needed after he learned the singer has been "voicing her intention to officially retire" Rudolph announced his resignation...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Jodi Montgomery Not Retiring

Britney Spears personal conservator Jodi Montgomery has no plans on walking away from her position or Spears as the singer navigates this time. Unlike Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, and court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, who both recently walked away from their positions with the 39-year-old, Montgomery says as long as Spears wants her there, she will remain a supporter for Spears.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Queen of Louisiana Britney Spears Through The Years

Britney Spears' name has been in a lot of news over the last few months. The #FreeBritney movement has been around for a while, but it has recently picked up steam with support from all across the country. Even with that support, the courts have still denied her freedom. But...
Sam Asghari never proposed Britney Spears

Sam Asghari never proposed Britney Spears

Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): Seems like conservatorship isn't the only reason that is blocking Britney Spears from getting married as her boyfriend Sam Asghari has also not popped the big question yet. Sources close to the singer told TMZ that Britney's boyfriend of over four years, Sam Asghari, has...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.

