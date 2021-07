When you place an order at a fast food restaurant, you pretty much expect the worker behind the register or wearing the drive-thru headset to upsell you on something, asking you if you'd like to turn that sandwich into a combo-or if you want to SuperSize it, if that's your McThing. But one Texas man has had it with his local Burger King trying to turn every combo meal into a medium or large, when he just wants the standard small version.