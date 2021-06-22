With YaYa, Steven Chin Will Bring Cantonese Barbecue to Northeast Portland

When Steven Chin was living in Manhattan’s Chinatown, he would walk the two blocks to Big Wong on Mott Street for sam bo fan, also known as three treasure rice. Cooks would remove hanging ducks and char siu from a case and pile hunks of poultry, pork, and vegetables over rice, topping the dish with a fried egg. “When I was working for the New York Chinese History Project, it was a staple,” he says. “I went at least once a week.”