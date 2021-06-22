Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville City Council decides goals for next two years

By Corey Buchanan
Posted by 
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MeVMo_0acRJ8bc00 Mobility, business recovery, expanding homeownership among top goals for 2021-23.

Following a deliberative May weekend and fine-tuning over subsequent weeks, the Wilsonville City Council approved its goals for the 2021-23 cycle during a meeting Monday, June 21.

The goals will shape city staff's work schedule for the next two years and are an indicator of what the local government may accomplish in that time. This year, the city chose seven goals in descending order in terms of level of importance:

Increased mobility

The City Council wants to enhance mobility for Wilsonville residents. Projects within the goal's scope include advocating for the proposed replacement of the Boone Bridge to address the I-5 bottleneck, which would include working with the Oregon Department of Transportation to place a bridge over the Willamette River. The goal also calls for lobbying on behalf of Wilsonville's transit provider, South Metro Area Regional Transit, to have the same boundaries as Wilsonville city limits (currently certain sections like future Frog Pond East and South neighborhoods and near Coffee Creek Correctional Facility fall under TriMet's purview) and garnering outside funding for a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-5 and into Town Center.

Supporting business recovery

The council also plans to help businesses recover from pandemic-related hardships. This includes creating programs through American Rescue Plan Act funding and working with the Wilsonville Area Chamber of Commerce to determine business needs and resources.

Expanding housing access

The city wants to increase the number of first-time homebuyers locally and expand homeownership. Some strategies for accomplishing this include exploring subsidies and tax rebate programs to incentivize housing development, looking into developing a program for first-time homebuyers and low-income residents as part of Frog Pond East and South planning efforts and pursuing an affordable housing development at the Wilsonville Transit Center.

Promoting industry, economic development

The fourth goal pertains to bolstering the local economy and creating high-wage jobs in Wilsonville. Some strategies include developing a strategy for consolidating land and working with landowners in the Basalt Creek and Coffee Creek industrial areas to spur the conversion of relatively unproductive land uses into manufacturing and other operations. The city also plans to foster workforce development and utilize the urban renewal district in Coffee Creek to attract business investment.

Finding funding

The City Council wants to establish a funding strategy so its high-cost infrastructure projects can come to fruition. This would include conducting a financial analysis, updating the city's urban renewal strategy and funding a feasibility study for a potential new arts facility.

Preparing for disaster

In light of recent extreme weather events, the city wants to identify gaps in current emergency planning and provide community members with resources and materials so they have the information they need to be ready for disaster.

Protecting the environment

The city wants to protect Wilsonville's environment by continuing to raise concerns about environmental impacts stemming from the Aurora State Airport, developing a climate action plan and expanding access to urban gardening.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
11
Followers
221
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Wilsonville, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Urban Gardening#Mobility#The City Council#Trimet#American Rescue Plan Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Posted by
Portland Tribune

How did the legislative session go for the Wilsonville government?

Boone Bridge project progresses while Aurora Airport bill doesn't move during session. As a municipal government, the city of Wilsonville doesn't directly influence the state legislative process. But, via its mayor, hired lobbyist and public affairs director, it tracks the thousands of bills that get proposed each session, works with Wilsonville representatives and other legislators, and submits public testimony to try to sway policy in its favor. In the Oregon Legislature's recently closed long session, the city had a few small victories and one notable loss.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

State approves $1 for Clackamas courthouse, pending joint report

Oregon officials may approve rest of project's $94.5M in matching funds, once county clarifies unique process. Of the $94.5 million in funding the Oregon Legislature approved on June 26 for the new Clackamas County Courthouse project, the state will only commit $1 until a joint report is submitted clarifying the county's proposed use of a new project-delivery approach.
Posted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville government still dealing with flooding event

Insurance to cover costs of repairing damages from flooding, operations manager says. Though Wilsonville City Hall remains open to the public following a flooding event more than a week ago, certain sections are closed as repairs continue to take place. The flood occurred over the weekend of June 26-27 after the coupling for a water line connected to an ice maker broke. The extent of the damage was exacerbated by the fact that no one was in the building until Monday morning, June 28. Drywall, ceiling tiles, cabinets and front desk reception counters were damaged in...
West Linn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Cougar spotted in West Linn neighborhood

Dept. of Fish and Wildlife: 'This situation is not a human safety concern and it's not unusual'. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a report of a cougar sighting in West Linn Tuesday, July 6. "This situation is not a human safety concern and it's not unusual," ODFW...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon minimum wage jumps to $14 an hour in Portland area

Entry-level workers in the metro area just got a 75-cent raise, but those outside the Portland region will make less. Effective July 1, workers in the Portland metropolitan area who earn minimum wage will now make $14 an hour, up from $13.25. In the so-called standard counties like Deschutes, Hood...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Small Grants Program to distribute $250K to nonprofits

Program will provide funding to organizations serving Clackamas County's at-risk residents for 12th straight year. A program will provide $250,000 in funding to organizations serving Clackamas County's most at-risk residents for the 12th straight year. On Thursday, July 1, applications opened for the Board of County Commissioners' Small Grants Program,...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Grocers push to put liquor sales on 2022 ballot

A majority of Oregonians support a proposal to sell liquor in grocery stores, but two previous ballot fights failed. Oregon grocers are hoping the third time is the charm for a ballot initiative to allow for hard liquor sales in markets. Lauren Johnson, owner of Newport Avenue Market in Bend...
Posted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville issues fireworks ban through Fourth of July

The council approves a Declaration of Emergency; city cites high temperatures Concerned about the heightened risk of fires due to the sweltering heat, Wilsonville has issued a temporary ban on all fireworks. The restriction will remain in place beyond the Fourth of July holiday. Wilsonville City Council approved an emergency declaration Wednesday, June 30, to approve the ban, which takes effect immediately and lasts through July 10. The city cited temperature forecasts of 92 or higher from July 2-5 in its news release. "The risk of a catastrophic fire is too big to ignore, and we need people to hold off on fireworks until weather conditions improve," Mayor Julie Fitzgerald said. "These extreme conditions require that we all take extra care to protect our neighbors, our property and our natural resources." The city said violators of the ban could be subject to fines or criminal charges such as reckless burning or criminal mischief, and advised those who have concerns about dangerous activities to call the Wilsonville Police Department's non-emergency number, 503-655-8211, or 911 if it's an immediate threat. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Posted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Legislative session ends without addressing Willamette River boating conflicts

A bill that would have imposed a limit on towed watersports in Newberg Pool does not receive House floor vote This story was updated from its original version While the Oregon State Marine Board has approved rules over the past two years that further restricted wakesports along the Willamette River, the Oregon Legislature did not tweak the regulatory status quo during the recently concluded session. However, multiple bills neared the finish line toward passage. One bill that would have established a 5,000-pound maximum weight for wake boats and, with the approval of an amendment, banned wakesurfing and wake-enhancement devices...
Posted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Flooding at Wilsonville City Hall leads to closure of building

City government has yet to determine the extent of damage from water line rupture. Stepping away from the unusually dry environment outside, Wilsonville government staff who entered Wilsonville City Hall Monday morning, June 28, found their workplace sopping wet. The building flooded over the weekend after a high-pressure water line attached to an icemaker broke, causing liquid to shower the facility. City Hall is closed to the public and staff Monday and Tuesday and the city is hoping to open back up again later this week. "It's impacted both floors of the building, primarily the public areas of the...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Construction on new Charbonneau Country Club activity center progresses

Concrete was poured at former restaurant property last week; construction slated for completion in January. The concrete foundation was poured last week for the Charbonneau Country Club's new activity center at a former restaurant building. The 17,000-square-foot facility will provide more space for activities than the current and smaller clubhouse,...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville Library expands hours as state reopens

The building will be open daily; mask and social distancing requirements are lifted. With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions statewide, the Wilsonville Public Library is expanding its hours and no longer requiring masks or social distancing. The new hours will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville City Hall reopens after flooding forces closure

The city government building was closed for two days as crews cleaned up the mess. After flooding forced the Wilsonville government to close City Hall June 28 and 29, the building was reopened to the public and staff as of Wednesday morning, June 30. The flooding took place over the...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County Business Recovery Center funding ends Sept. 30

Chambers of commerce providing resources to alleviate the impacts of COVID-19 Commissioners have unanimously approved extending federal funding for Clackamas County's sixBusiness Recovery Centers (BRCs) through Sept. 30. Approval came through a 5-0 vote at a June 22 policy meeting. Clackamas County Finance Director Elizabeth Comfort and Nancy Bush, the...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Agency puts out fire on outskirts of Wilsonville

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to an out-of-control burn pile on Tooze Road Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue put out a brush fire at the 11000 block of Southwest Tooze Road near Tolen Farm in Wilsonville around 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1. The department reported no injuries or structural damage. Heather Carpenter, a public information officer for the agency, said the property owner started a burn pile he eventually lost control of and that the fire was less than 100 feet in diameter at its largest. A burn ban currently is in effect in Clackamas County. Responding firefighters had little trouble putting out the fire. Carpenter said it had dissipated in 10 to 15 minutes after they shuttled water to the scene and hosed the flames down. "We're really trying to push the message that it's really dry out there. Let's not burn things right now," she said. To prevent fires amid high temperatures, Carpenter recommended people not use fireworks, keep an eye on their barbecue when cooking and avoid throwing cigarette butts out the window or in fields. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Providence Willamette Falls breaks ground on cancer center

32,000-square-foot facility in Oregon City dedicated in memory of Carol Danielson Suzuki. World-class cancer care is coming closer to home for Clackamas County residents and surrounding communities. Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center has broken ground on the 32,000-square-foot Carol Danielson Suzuki Cancer Center and expansion project at the hospital. The...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

63 perish from Oregon heat, mostly in the Portland metro

Death toll ranges from 45 in Multnomah County, five in Washington County and only 1 confirmed death and seven suspected in Clackamas County. At least 63 people perished during a historic heatwave that shattered thermometers and strained hospital systems across Oregon, according to state authorities. A majority of the deaths...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Summer activities return to Wilsonville

The city government is hosting Movies in the Park, summer camps, Chalk the Park and more. The Wilsonville government's 2021 slate of summer activities is much more exciting than that of 2020, according to Recreation Coordinator Erica Behler. Along with water features being back online, the city is reintroducing Movies...
Posted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Locals flock to Wilsonville Library amid heatwave

The library reports that around 30 to 35 people were there Monday afternoon, June 28. Amid record-shattering temperatures that reached 113 in Wilsonville Monday afternoon, June 28, dozens of locals are taking refuge at the air-conditioned Wilsonville Public Library. Steven Engelfriend, the library services manager, said between 30 and 35 people occupied the library throughout the day and that a steady flow of people have congregated there the last couple of days. In total, 164 people visited the library Sunday and 177 had visited by 5 p.m. Monday. Engelfried said library-goers vary from families who stay for just...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Housing affordability in Wilsonville does not improve, report shows

According to City Hall analysis, costs are much greater than what the average family can afford. Housing affordability in Wilsonville continues to prove elusive, at least according to a recent housing report produced by the Wilsonville government. The report shows that, in 2020, the median housing price in Wilsonville was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy