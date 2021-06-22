Wilsonville City Council decides goals for next two years

Mobility, business recovery, expanding homeownership among top goals for 2021-23.

Following a deliberative May weekend and fine-tuning over subsequent weeks, the Wilsonville City Council approved its goals for the 2021-23 cycle during a meeting Monday, June 21.

The goals will shape city staff's work schedule for the next two years and are an indicator of what the local government may accomplish in that time. This year, the city chose seven goals in descending order in terms of level of importance:

Increased mobility

The City Council wants to enhance mobility for Wilsonville residents. Projects within the goal's scope include advocating for the proposed replacement of the Boone Bridge to address the I-5 bottleneck, which would include working with the Oregon Department of Transportation to place a bridge over the Willamette River. The goal also calls for lobbying on behalf of Wilsonville's transit provider, South Metro Area Regional Transit, to have the same boundaries as Wilsonville city limits (currently certain sections like future Frog Pond East and South neighborhoods and near Coffee Creek Correctional Facility fall under TriMet's purview) and garnering outside funding for a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-5 and into Town Center.

Supporting business recovery

The council also plans to help businesses recover from pandemic-related hardships. This includes creating programs through American Rescue Plan Act funding and working with the Wilsonville Area Chamber of Commerce to determine business needs and resources.

Expanding housing access

The city wants to increase the number of first-time homebuyers locally and expand homeownership. Some strategies for accomplishing this include exploring subsidies and tax rebate programs to incentivize housing development, looking into developing a program for first-time homebuyers and low-income residents as part of Frog Pond East and South planning efforts and pursuing an affordable housing development at the Wilsonville Transit Center.

Promoting industry, economic development

The fourth goal pertains to bolstering the local economy and creating high-wage jobs in Wilsonville. Some strategies include developing a strategy for consolidating land and working with landowners in the Basalt Creek and Coffee Creek industrial areas to spur the conversion of relatively unproductive land uses into manufacturing and other operations. The city also plans to foster workforce development and utilize the urban renewal district in Coffee Creek to attract business investment.

Finding funding

The City Council wants to establish a funding strategy so its high-cost infrastructure projects can come to fruition. This would include conducting a financial analysis, updating the city's urban renewal strategy and funding a feasibility study for a potential new arts facility.

Preparing for disaster

In light of recent extreme weather events, the city wants to identify gaps in current emergency planning and provide community members with resources and materials so they have the information they need to be ready for disaster.

Protecting the environment

The city wants to protect Wilsonville's environment by continuing to raise concerns about environmental impacts stemming from the Aurora State Airport, developing a climate action plan and expanding access to urban gardening.

