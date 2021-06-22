Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Texas Legislature to reconvene for special session on July 8

By Cayla Harris
expressnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas lawmakers will return to Austin for a special session on July 8, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday. The governor didn’t specify which items will be on the agenda, but his office said Abbott will announce them before the session begins. He is expected to revive a controversial voting restrictions bill that died last month after House Democrats staged a dramatic walkout to break quorum and run out the clock on the measure.

www.expressnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Early Voting#Special Session#Drive Thru Voting#House#Democrats#Texans#Gop#Republicans#Houstonchronicle Com#Senate#Hispanic#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Dubai extinguishes fire on ship in Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire aboard a ship in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port was extinguished on Thursday after it had been sparked overnight by an explosion in a container, the Dubai government's media office said. The blaze in the Middle East's largest transshipment hub was caused by a...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy