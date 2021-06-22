Texas Legislature to reconvene for special session on July 8
Texas lawmakers will return to Austin for a special session on July 8, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday. The governor didn’t specify which items will be on the agenda, but his office said Abbott will announce them before the session begins. He is expected to revive a controversial voting restrictions bill that died last month after House Democrats staged a dramatic walkout to break quorum and run out the clock on the measure.www.expressnews.com