Coffee Creek corrections officer stabbed in face by inmate

The officer is recovering at home after being hospitalized, and the incarcerated male was transferred to another institution.

A Coffee Creek Correctional Facility officer was assaulted with a knife-like weapon by an adult in custody at the intake center Saturday, June 12. The officer was transported to a local hospital to be treated for wounds to his face and head after security staff at the scene gave first aid to the employee.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the correctional officer, his family, all of our first responders and all those impacted by this terrible incident," CCCF Superintendent Nichole Brown said. "Especially at the Intake Center, employees walk into an environment that can be unpredictable. Much of the time, we focus on the great programs and opportunities at DOC — and our agency has made great strides in improving employee wellness — but the unavoidable reality of this work is that it can be high risk and high stress."

The Oregon Department of Corrections declined to release the employee's name, citing privacy concerns.

The AIC was transferred to a segregation unit at a different facility after the incident. The name of the incarcerated individual is not being released because the individual is from another state. A press release from the Oregon Department of Corrections said releasing confidential information could hinder their ability to use the exchange program and jeopardize the safety and security of the individual.

Coffee Creek is working with Oregon State Police on a criminal investigation.