Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Coffee Creek corrections officer stabbed in face by inmate

By Asia Alvarez Zeller
Posted by 
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1zBe_0acRInPP00 The officer is recovering at home after being hospitalized, and the incarcerated male was transferred to another institution.

A Coffee Creek Correctional Facility officer was assaulted with a knife-like weapon by an adult in custody at the intake center Saturday, June 12. The officer was transported to a local hospital to be treated for wounds to his face and head after security staff at the scene gave first aid to the employee.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the correctional officer, his family, all of our first responders and all those impacted by this terrible incident," CCCF Superintendent Nichole Brown said. "Especially at the Intake Center, employees walk into an environment that can be unpredictable. Much of the time, we focus on the great programs and opportunities at DOC — and our agency has made great strides in improving employee wellness — but the unavoidable reality of this work is that it can be high risk and high stress."

The Oregon Department of Corrections declined to release the employee's name, citing privacy concerns.

The AIC was transferred to a segregation unit at a different facility after the incident. The name of the incarcerated individual is not being released because the individual is from another state. A press release from the Oregon Department of Corrections said releasing confidential information could hinder their ability to use the exchange program and jeopardize the safety and security of the individual.

Coffee Creek is working with Oregon State Police on a criminal investigation.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
143
Followers
857
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officer#Oregon State Police#Segregation#Aic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Saint Joseph County, IN22 WSBT

Inmate stabbed in St. Joseph County Jail

St. Joseph County police say an inmate was stabbed Monday afternoon in an "unprovoked" attack in the jail. They say Inmate Mark Coleman stabbed Malik Ware inside their cell. Ware was taken to the emergency room with a cut on his neck and two puncture wounds on the arm. He was treated and released that evening.
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
WKYC

Corrections officer arrested for alleged rape of Cuyahoga County Jail inmate

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County corrections officer has been arrested for a reported sexual assault that took place at the county jail, Sheriff Paul Viland confirmed Tuesday. Officer Andre Julius Bacsa is charged with one count each of rape and kidnapping, with the alleged crimes taking place back on June 17 against an unnamed inmate. The 34-year-old is currently being held at the same jail on a $100,000 bond.
Cocke County, TNwivk.com

Former Cocke County Corrections Officer Indicted on Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault Involving an Inmate

An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation results in the indictment of a former Cocke County corrections officer accused of conspiring to harm an inmate. In December of last year, TBI special agents began investigating allegations involving 54 year-old Joseph Tyree and found while serving as a corrections officer he conspired to have a male inmate assaulted. Further investigation revealed that on December 3 several inmates carried out Tyree’s request, causing bodily harm to the victim. The Cocke County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Tyree with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, one count of Official Misconduct, and one count of Official Oppression. He was arrested and booked into the Cocke County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Lancaster County, NELincoln Journal Star

Missing Community Corrections inmate back in custody

Mia Montes, who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on June 7, was located last week and jailed in Lancaster County. Montes, who was in the second year of a four- to eight-year sentence on several drug charges, did not return to the prison earlier this month after leaving her off-grounds worksite, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Bullock County, ALWSFA

Inmate assaulted at Bullock Correction Facility dies of injuries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed a prisoner who was serving time at Bullock Correctional Facility has died following an inmate-on-inmate assault in mid-June. Edwin Brazil, 40, was serving a 35-year sentence for first-degree robbery when he was attacked by another inmate. His injuries required...
thedesertreview.com

Correctional officer arrested on drug charges

CALEXICO — The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) arrested Hector Perez Jr. at the conclusion of a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Friday, July 2, according to an ICSO statement. Perez was a state prison correctional officer. Perez was found...
Tecumseh, NEklin.com

Corrections Staffer Assaulted at TSCI

An inmate assaulted a staff member at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) Tuesday resulting in a serious injury. The staff member was making sure a door was secured when the inmate, who lives in a cell room nearby, punched the staff member repeatedly and used his knee to strike the staff member in the torso. The assault ceased and the inmate was restrained by responding staff members. The staff member was evaluated and treated at the hospital for injuries to his head and torso.
Monroe County, MIMonroe Evening News

McGarry newest corrections officer for county

James McGarry is the newest corrections officer for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Troy Goodnough announced the hiring of Officer McGarry, who began his new career as a corrections officer this week. He joins a force of 60 officers, said Julie Massengill, jail administrator. There are still openings in...
Mclean County, ILPantagraph

Man punched McLean County correctional officer in face, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man being held at the McLean County jail has been charged with aggravated battery. Omarr D. Parks-Bullock, 18, is accused of “suddenly and unexpectedly” punching a McLean County Detention Facility correctional officer in the face on Sunday after his physical restraints were removed for recreational time, prosecutors said.
Dallas, PAUS News and World Report

Inmate, Guard Charged in Stabbing Death in Prison Cell

DALLAS, Pa. (AP) — A prison inmate has been charged with criminal homicide and a prison guard with involuntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of another inmate at a northeastern Pennsylvania prison earlier this year. Inmate Nafese Pierce, 25, is charged with criminal homicide, possession of a weapon by an...
Tecumseh, NEfoxnebraska.com

Inmate dies at Tecumseh State Correctional

LINCOLN, Neb. — An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Wednesday morning at the prison, according to state officials. John Zalme, 74, was serving a sentence of 130 to 229 years for charges out of Lancaster County that included first degree assault, using a knife to commit a felony, assault with the intent to inflict bodily injury and stabbing with the intent to kill, wound or maim.
Clinton County, NYPress-Republican

Another inmate found dead at Clinton Correctional, DOCCS confirms

DANNEMORA — Another inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility was found dead, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, confirmed. The inmate was found dead 8:08 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, DOCCS said. His name is not being released by prison officials, who cited HIPAA concerns. The inmate’s...
Pettis County, MOkrcgtv.com

Escaped inmate's sister: "This is 100% on Department of Corrections"

JEFFERSON CITY — Authorities continue to search Wednesday night for the Missouri Department of Corrections inmate Jason Laird, who escaped from his work detail at the state fairgrounds in Sedalia Tuesday afternoon. New developments in the investigation are leading authorities to believe Laird may be armed and fleeing in a...
Warren, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Ex-corrections officer gets probation

WARREN — A former Trumbull County corrections officer received five years of probation after being convicted of charges connected to injuries found on a Johnston woman in June 2020. Sheldon R. Phillips, 39, was given the break despite “a nasty set of circumstances,” according to Common Pleas Judge Andrew D....

Comments / 0

Community Policy