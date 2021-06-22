Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

‘Bubbles’ of visiting Euro 2020 VIPs to be exempt from quarantine rules – report

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432pbw_0acRIizm00
Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

Visiting football VIPs could be exempted from self-isolation rules on arrival in the UK under plans to allow them to attend the final matches of Euro 2020, according to a report.

The Times said the Government was approaching a compromise deal that would require Uefa and Fifa officials, politicians, sponsors and broadcasters to agree to only attend football matches – effectively placing them in “bubbles”.

Many VIPs are expected to fly in and out of the country on the same day, or stay overnight in hotels block-booked for the tournament, the paper reported.

The Government announced on Tuesday that more than 60,000 football fans will be allowed to attend the semi-finals and final at Wembley if they have a negative Covid-19 test or prove they are double vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145vdJ_0acRIizm00
Czech Republic v England – UEFA Euro 2020 – Group D – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

Uefa is thought to be pushing for 2,500 VIPs to attend the competition’s final on July 11 without being subjected to quarantine requirements that apply to other international travellers.

The Government and Uefa have been engaged in talks over travel restrictions, which a UK source said were “positive” and that “final details are being worked through”, although ministers had indicated that some restrictions would remain in place.

Earlier reports had suggested the final could be moved to Budapest if a deal could not be reached, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also said that Rome could provide an alternative venue.

But in a statement, Uefa said: “Uefa, the English FA and the English authorities are working closely together successfully to stage the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 in Wembley and there are no plans to change the venue for those games.”

Meanwhile, British travellers continue to face restrictions over taking holidays abroad.

Attendance capacity for the tournament’s closing matches at the stadium has been increased to 75%, which could see some of the largest crowds for a sporting event in the UK since the start of the pandemic.

All ticket holders will be required to have a negative coronavirus test or provide proof of two doses of a vaccine 14 days before a game.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “As we continue to make progress on our road map out of lockdown, keeping the public safe remains our top priority.

“We have worked extremely closely with Uefa and the FA to ensure rigorous and tight public health measures are in place whilst allowing more fans to see the action live.

“The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the matches “will show that when it comes to great sporting events, London simply cannot be beaten” and urged Londoners to stick to Covid rules during the tournament.

Mark Bullingham, FA chief executive, said: “We hope that this programme lays the foundation for the safe return of fans in stadiums all across the country next season.”

The matches will form part of the Government’s events research programme (ERP) which has seen test events held at sporting, music and other venues to assess the impact of crowds on Covid-19 infection rates.

The announcement came just a day after Covid-19 restrictions in England were hoped to be further lifted, before the Prime Minister pushed this back by up to four weeks amid concern over the Delta variant.

It meant ongoing curbs on other events in England, such as weddings where the size of a guest list now depends on how many people a venue can safely accommodate.

Some couples due to marry this week voiced their frustration at continued limitations while large-scale sporting events can welcome back crowds.

Pilot events under the ERP include the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting being permitted to host crowds of up to 12,000 spectators per day, while the first week capacity of the Wimbledon tennis championships will be capped at half of normal levels – 21,000 people.

Other test events have included the FA Cup final at Wembley, the Brit Awards and the World Snooker Championship.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon Tennis#Vips#Euro 2020#Times#Government#Italian#English#British#Fa#Londoners#Covid#Erp#Royal Ascot#The Brit Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
International Travel
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
FIFA
Place
Rome, IT
Related
UEFAPosted by
Tyla

Brits Furious As Football VIPs Don't Have To Quarantine

Members of the public are furious after - having faced coronavirus restrictions for almost 16 months - it has emerged that the government will allegedly allow thousands of football VIPs to attend the Euro finals - without the need to quarantine. According to The Telegraph, some Uefa officials, politicians and...
UEFABBC

Euro 2020: Government urged to quarantine Uefa officials

The government has been criticised for considering waiving normal quarantine rules for Uefa football officials and VIP guests to ensure the Euro 2020 finals are held at Wembley. Matches in the ongoing tournament are taking place across Europe until the final on 11 July. Labour's shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Business leaders arriving in England granted exemption from Covid quarantine

Ministers have been accused of making a “mockery” of quarantine rules after it was announced some business executives travelling to England will be able to temporarily leave self-isolation. Rules for those arriving from amber list countries have been changed to let visitors entering the country bringing “significant economic benefit” interrupt...
Public HealthTravel Weekly

Quarantine exemption for overseas bosses reinstated

Foreign bosses will be exempt from quarantine rules if their trip is likely to have a “significant economic benefit” to the UK, the government has said. Executives can temporarily leave quarantine while undertaking activities that qualify for the exemption but must self-isolate at all other times. The government said they...
UEFABBC

Smaller firms express anger at quarantine exemption plans for big business

Foreign business leaders will no longer need to quarantine when arriving in England if their trip is likely to have a significant economic benefit to the UK, the government has announced. The exemption will be for arrivals from amber-list countries, and only given in exceptional circumstances, the Department for Business...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: Quarantine exemption for business chiefs condemned as ‘offensive slap in the face’

Senior executives will be allowed to leave self-isolation on arrival in the UK if their work is likely to be of significant economic benefit, the government announced today.The move immediately drew condemnation, with Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner calling it an “offensive slap in the face” for the lowest paid workers, who she said had got the country though the coronavirus crisis.Earlier, Boris Johnson described his “shock” at seeing the “despicable harassment” of Professor Chris Whitty, after England’s chief medical officer was filmed being accosted in a park near Westminster.Met Police said they are aware of the clip and will investigate the incident, while Labour’s Jim McMahon called for Prof Whitty to receive greater security measures from the government. Priti Patel, the home secretary, refused to comment on the suggestion during an interview with Times Radio this morning. Javid warns UK has to learn to live with Covid but 19 July will be start of ‘exciting new journey’AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines can be safely mixed to generate high Covid protection, study showsWimbledon crowd gives standing ovation to Oxford Covid vaccine developer Dame Sarah Gilbert

Comments / 0

Community Policy