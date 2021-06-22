Spend Fridays on the farm with UMaine Extension 4-H

Make plans to spend some time at the annual Farm News Ag Show. It will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Palo Alto County Fairgrounds, 2101 Madison St., Emmetsburg. The show will appeal to those with even a casual interest in agriculture, but for those who want more in-depth information, it will showcase a wide array of agricultural products and services. There will be much on the show floor and in the outdoor displays to expand attendees’ knowledge of options available today as well what’s on the drawing boards for tomorrow.