Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

LGBT-inspired artwork installed at heart of GCHQ in honour of Alan Turing

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mzYr_0acRHtUk00
The Alan Turing artwork is 10m across and sits in the centre of GCHQ headquarter

A giant artwork of Alan Turing has been installed at the heart of GCHQ as the wartime hero becomes the first LGBT person to feature on a UK banknote.

The first £50 notes depicting the famed mathematician, who is often considered to be the father of computer science, will be issued from Wednesday, June 23.

To mark the occasion, a 10m by 10m rainbow-colored canvas inspired by the LGBT Pride flag has been unveiled at the centre of the GCHQ hub in Benhall, Gloucestershire – a building known as the Doughnut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BI3sB_0acRHtUk00
GCHQ Turing LGBT+ artwork 1

Mr Turing played a pivotal role in breaking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park – GCHQ’s home during the Second World War.

The artwork, which lies flat facing the sky, was created by 3D artist Joe Hill in collaboration with GCHQ’s Pride network and features Mr Turing inside the wheels of the British Bombe – the machine he designed to crack the Enigma code.

The artwork also contains 15 hidden codes for viewers to decipher, and will later be donated to organisations chosen by GCHQ’s Pride Network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SF2dn_0acRHtUk00
GCHQ_Turing_LGBT+_artwork_5[1]

“Alan Turing was a genius who helped to shorten the war and influence the technology that still shapes our lives today,” said GCHQ director Sir Jeremy Fleming.

“He was embraced for his brilliance but persecuted for being gay.

“Turing’s legacy reminds us every day that diversity is essential and inclusion is mission critical to our organisation.

“Turing was and remains a beacon of hope for all who dare to live and think differently.”

Born on June 23 1912, Mr Turing studied mathematics at King’s College, University of Cambridge, gaining a first-class honours degree in 1934. He was elected a Fellow of the College.

In 1936 his work On Computable Numbers is seen as giving birth to the idea of how computers could operate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTp5l_0acRHtUk00
A £50 banknote featuring Alan Turing is set for release on Wednesday (PA Wire)

His “Turing test” also examined the behaviour necessary for a machine to be considered intelligent – the foundation for artificial intelligence.

After his efforts during the Second World War – which are credited with saving millions of lives – Mr Turing was later convicted of gross indecency for his relationship with a man.

“Alan Turing is a role model for many here at GCHQ and a global icon as an LGBT+ person in the field of science and technology,” said Skylar, whose second name cannot be revealed for security reasons, the head of GCHQ’s Pride Network.

“Though we should never forget the tragedy of his life being cut short, we should always endeavour to learn from his legacy and create a safer and better future for LGBT+ people.   “I am proud to see GCHQ recognising the importance Alan Turing has for LGBT+ people, owning its shared history with our community and doing so in such a public and bold way.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Turing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gchq#Science And Technology#Mathematics#University Of Cambridge#Uk#Gchq#3d#British#Pride Network#King S College#Computable Numbers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
LGBT
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Computer Science
Related
ScienceSentinel

Find Out Who Alan Turing Was, Gay Scientist Printing A £ 50 Note – 6/24/2021 – Science

In a seminal 1950 article on artificial intelligence, British scientist Alan Turing (1912-1954) asks: Can a machine think?. In the text, Turing suggests a game in which a person and a computer answer questions from another person who would be a kind of judge. In the end, the judge has to use the answers to decide who is the computer and who is the person. In this game of simulation, the computer can win if it manages to confuse people.
Computer Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Fifty pound note with a portrait of Alan Turing in circulation

The UK central bank has put its new £ 50 note into circulation. The mathematician Alan Turing is depicted on the back of the notes. The new banknote is made of a polymer-based plastic, which makes the notes more durable than paper money. The 5, 10 and 20 pound notes are made from this material. They depict Winston Churchill, Jane Austen and William Turner, and always Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.
Computer Scienceyourmoney.com

New £50 note featuring Alan Turing enters circulation

The note is made from polymer, a thin, flexible plastic material – already used on the £5, £10 and £20 notes – and contains advanced security features. It will start appearing in bank branches and at ATMs in the coming days. It means all Bank of England banknotes are now...
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Key to the code breaker's door: Alan Turing's former Victorian five-bed Cheshire home with blue plaque honouring the Bletchley Park hero hits market for £1.1m

Alan Turing's former Victorian five-bed Cheshire home featuring a blue plaque to honour the Bletchley Park hero has been listed for sale at £1.1million. Copper Folly, a 2,900sq ft house in Cheshire, has three bathrooms and three reception rooms, with a basement that could be turned into a home office, gym or cinema room.
WorldBBC

Alan Turing: Bust unveiled at Sherborne School

A bronze bust of Alan Turing has been unveiled at his former school. The sculpture of the computer pioneer and wartime codebreaker now stands on a plinth in the grounds of Sherborne School in Sherborne, Dorset. It comes after local resident Kathryn Ballisat, inspired by Turing's story and connection to...
TechnologyBBC

Explaining Artificial Intelligence. Part 1 — why is this important?

As Artificial Intelligence(AI) is used in more BBC products and everything else online, we think it’s important to deliver AI-powered systems that are responsibly and ethically designed. We also want to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to understand more about how this influential technology works in the world. This is part of a series of posts on this topic.
Scienceinformation-age.com

UK data science degrees and diplomas

Looking to study data science? Here is a list of data science degrees and diplomas that are available in the UK. Here, we list out near to one hundred different university degrees (Bachelors and Masters), plus post-graduate diplomas and certifications with Data Science in the title. Most are full time, but there are a number of innovative online courses available, mostly for MSc or post grads, although there is an online BSc in Data Science and Business Analytics from the University of London with academic direction from LSE.
Coding & ProgrammingColumbia University

Top 10 Ideas in Statistics That Have Powered the AI Revolution

If you’ve ever called on Siri or Alexa for help, or generated a self-portrait in the style of a Renaissance painter, you have interacted with deep learning, a form of artificial intelligence that extracts patterns from mountains of data to make predictions. Though deep learning and AI have become household terms, the breakthroughs in statistics that have fueled this revolution are less known. In a recent paper, Andrew Gelman, a statistics professor at Columbia, and Aki Vehtari, a computer science professor at Finland’s Aalto University, published a list of the most important statistical ideas in the last 50 years.
Mental HealthNew Scientist

The unexpected ability that correlates with intelligence

We are truth-seekers in the knowledge multiverse, seeking an uncertain path towards enlightenment through a cascade of collapsed quantum realities. Feedback types this sentence with only half an eye on a new paper in the journal Evolutionary Psychology from Martin Harry Turpin at the University of Waterloo, Canada, and his colleagues, titled “Bullshit Ability as an Honest Signal of Intelligence”.
MilitaryPosted by
newschain

Artificial intelligence used by British Army for first time

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been used by the British Army for the first time during a live-firing drill in Estonia. Soldiers from the 20th Armoured Infantry Brigade used an AI engine during Exercise Spring Storm, as part of Operation Cabrit, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. Operation Cabrit is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy