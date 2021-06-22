Parents of Goddard girl severely burned in attempt to start campfire issue warning to others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recovery process will be long for a Goddard girl who was burned in mid-June while attempting to start a campfire with rubbing alcohol. Priscilla Fowler’s parents describe her as an active 11-year-old who wrestles, cheers, runs track and plays soccer. But for over a week, Priscilla has been in the hospital dealing with second and third-degree burns that cover 70 percent of her body. They are injuries that will require multiple surgeries and skin grafting.