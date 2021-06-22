Cancel
Wichita, KS

Parents of Goddard girl severely burned in attempt to start campfire issue warning to others

By Lily Wu
KWCH.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recovery process will be long for a Goddard girl who was burned in mid-June while attempting to start a campfire with rubbing alcohol. Priscilla Fowler’s parents describe her as an active 11-year-old who wrestles, cheers, runs track and plays soccer. But for over a week, Priscilla has been in the hospital dealing with second and third-degree burns that cover 70 percent of her body. They are injuries that will require multiple surgeries and skin grafting.

www.kwch.com
