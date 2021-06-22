Review: SAVE YOURSELF! #1 is a Great Jumping Point for a New Magical Girl Comic
Save Yourself! is a new comic series from writer Bones Leopard and artists Kelly Matthews and Nichole Matthews. It’s a Magical Girl comic series which instantly got me interested and then it even promised to be a twist on the genre. The first twist is pretty predictable, but I wonder if there’s more to it. BOOM! Studios was kind enough to provide me a copy for the review, but the comic is available from your local comic shop, comiXology (affiliate link), or wherever you like to buy comics.geektyrant.com