Community helps farmer in Ullin

The victory of a centrist candidate in the New York City mayoral primary is raising questions over how far left Democrats should go on the issues of crime and police reform if they want to win in the midterms. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams’s projected win in the crowded Democratic...
Haiti's national police chief said Wednesday night that four suspects were killed and two others arrested following the early-morning assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Léon Charles, director of Haiti's national police, also said that three police officers had been held hostage but that police freed them. Haiti's government has...
Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will officially not be running at the Tokyo Olympics. On Tuesday, the U.S. Olympic track and field team released its roster for the games, which featured a handful of veterans and 81 first-time Olympians -- but not Richardson. In June, Richardson won the 100 meters at the...
Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire aboard a ship in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port was extinguished on Thursday after it had been sparked overnight by an explosion in a container, the Dubai government's media office said. The blaze in the Middle East's largest transshipment hub was caused by a...
The attorneys general of 36 states and Washington, D.C., sued Google Wednesday, alleging the company’s control over its Android app store violates antitrust laws. The antitrust lawsuit, led by Utah’s Sean Reyes (R) and New York’s Letitia James (D), is the third filed by states against the Silicon Valley giant.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The uncle of a teenager who recorded the last moments of George Floyd’s life in a video that helped launch a global protest movement against racial injustice has died in a crash involving a Minneapolis police car, officials confirmed Wednesday. Darnella Frazier said in a Facebook post...
Bill and Melinda French Gates said they have a backup plan if it turns out they can't work together following their recent divorce: She will leave the Gates Foundation in two years if "either decides they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs," according to the philanthropic organization. French Gates...