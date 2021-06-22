Cancel
‘Good On Paper’ Review: Iliza Shlesinger Turns Her Dating Nightmare Into Smart Comedy – Until It Goes Off The Rails

By Pete Hammond
Deadline
 15 days ago

Up until about the last third or so of stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger’s new Netflix comedy Good on Paper, this clever and engaging film about a disastrous true-life relationship experience of Shlesinger’s works quite well in the overdone rom-com genre. But then it falls prey to the worst instincts of what passes for film comedy these days and goes over the top. The irony is that the broad and credibility-challenged bits that don’t work are exactly the parts of Shlesinger’s real story that she makes up, but fortunately they aren’t a fatal blow because she is such a relatable and likable presence and her original screenplay so smart up to that point that I can forgive caving to the current necessity to go for big laughs even if it kills the tone.

TV & VideosDecider

‘Good on Paper’ True Story: Iliza Shlesinger’s Dating Horror Story Inspired the Netflix Movie

If you take one lesson from Good on Paper, the new Iliza Shlesinger comedy that began streaming on Netflix today, let it be this: Never, ever talk to strangers on an airplane. Shlesinger, who wrote and starred in Good on Paper, learned that lesson the hard way when she dated a dude she met on a plane and discovered he was lying about nearly everything he had told her. Directed by Kimmy Gatewood, who you might know as Stacey from GLOW, Good on Paper stars Shlesinger as a stand-up comic named Andrea who meets a man on a plane named Dennis (Ryan Hansen), who claims to be a Yale graduate, with a model girlfriend and high-paying job in finance. But Andrea starts to suspect Dennis is too good to be true, and her love story takes a turn from “cute” to “cautionary tale.”
MoviesRefinery29

Iliza Shlesinger’s Real-Life Dirty John Inspired Her New Netflix Movie

Iliza Shlesinger has a theory about our collective cultural obsession with scammers. “These are people hiding in plain sight,” the comedian tells Refinery29 over the phone. “You just wonder how someone can be so soulless and lie right to your face.”. For Shlesinger though, this isn’t a theoretical exercise. Years...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Good on Paper (2021)

Directed by Kimmy Gatewood. Starring Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Matt McGorry, Taylor Hill, Britney Young, Beth Dover, Rebekka Johnson, and Rebecca Delgado Smith. SYNOPSIS:. After years of putting her career first, a stand-up comic meets a guy who seems perfect: smart, nice, successful and possibly too...
Moviesawardswatch.com

Interview: Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, and Margaret Cho discuss ‘Good On Paper,’ healing through comedy and the pros of shooting a movie in 17 days [VIDEO]

Sometimes life imitates art and no one knows that better than comedian Iliza Shlesinger. She was able to turn what most would consider be a traumatic experience into a hilarious romantic comedy about meeting the man of your dreams who might just be too good to be true. Good On Paper, is loosely based on Shlesinger’s experience and was written by this incredibly talented comedian. How would you handle being duped into thinking you’ve met the love of your life? I’m not sure humor would have been my approach to each their own.
MoviesPosted by
Glamour

Iliza Shlesinger Turned the Worst Relationship Into a Movie—Just Don’t Call It Revenge

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the saying is to write what you know, then Iliza Shlesinger certainly did that and then some. Her new Netflix movie, Good on Paper—which she wrote, produced, and stars in—centers on a woman (Shlesinger) who dates a pretty damn near “perfect” guy, only to discover he's lied about everything. “Everything that the antagonist says in this movie, I took from my real life,” Schlesinger tells Glamour. “My inspiration was dating a real-life sociopath.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Iliza Shlesinger Thinks You Should Eat This Meal When Watching Good On Paper

If you've ever started craving ratatouille while watching "Ratatouille," breakfast spaghetti while watching "Elf," or French pastries while watching "Grand Budapest Hotel," you have something in common with actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger. In addition to acting in movies and performing stand-up comedy, Shlesinger also runs a cooking series with her husband called "Don't Panic Pantry," with episodes now in the hundreds (posted on YouTube). Being a comedian, Shlesinger likes to joke, but when it comes to food, she takes all her food choices seriously, especially those involving movies, as she shared in a People interview.
Beverly Hills, MIDetroit News

Review: 'Good on Paper' fails its characters and its audience

"Good on Paper" looks bad everywhere else. Stand-up comic Iliza Shlesinger stars as Andrea Singer, a stand-up comic who wants to be an actress. Hmm. She meets a man who seems to have it all — a Yale education, a high-paying job at a hedge fund, a home in Beverly Hills — but is he really everything he says he is? And does it really take her the majority of the movie to find out?
TV Seriespunchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Good On Paper

After a full year in quarantine, single people are ready to mingle, take advantage of a “hot girl” summer. However, some people don’t always have the best intentions. To remind us of this fact, Netflix is releasing Good On Paper, a comedy fable directed by Kimmy Gatewood and written and starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger. While the comedy does a lot of things right, like the boyfriend lurking in the shadows, this comedy isn’t as advertised.
MoviesCollider

Is 'Good on Paper' Based on a True Story? Iliza Shlesinger Explains: "This Is A Really Sad Story That Happened To A Very Normal, Strong Woman"

Iliza Shlesinger leads the new Netflix movie Good on Paper as Andrea Singer, a stand-up comic who’s always prioritized her career over dating. However, then she meets Ryan Hansen’s Dennis Kelly and he appears to tick all of the boxes. While Andrea finally opens up to starting a relationship, her best friend Margot (Margaret Cho) isn’t buying Dennis’ act. Margot convinces Andrea to do some digging before taking things any further with Dennis in an effort to figure out who he really is.
MoviesNPR

Iliza Shlesinger Takes Us Through The Ups And Downs Of Dating In New Movie

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with actor and comedian Iliza Shlesinger about her new movie, Good on Paper, airing on Netflix about the ultimate dating horror story. Dating horror stories - we all have them, and we love to hear about them. But I'm not sure if there's one quite like Iliza Shlesinger's. In her new movie "Good On Paper," which is out on Netflix, Iliza takes us through her true story of dating someone who lied about everything. The twists, the turns, the red flags, the question of, am I crazy - yeah, this story has it all. Comedian, actress, executive producer and writer Iliza Shlesinger joins us now. Welcome.
MoviesMovieWeb

First Date Review: Teen Action Comedy Fizzles Out Early

A shy teen gets in big trouble while trying to go out with his acerbic neighbor. First Date has the pieces of a zany adolescent action comedy, but never puts the puzzle together in an interesting way. Amateurish direction and a significant lack of chemistry from the young leads doom the film from the start. The goofy supporting characters add some humor, just not enough to rescue the sluggish pacing. First Date unfortunately strikes out before even reaching first base.
MoviesCollider

Iliza Shlesinger Looks Back on Auditioning for 'Community' and 'The Hangover'

Iliza Shlesinger is having quite the run in the film industry at the moment. She appeared in the 2018 gem, Instant Family. Then it was on to starring alongside Mark Wahlberg in Spenser Confidential. After that, she shared the screen with Vanessa Kirby and Ellen Burstyn in Pieces of a Woman and now she’s celebrating the release of Good on Paper, a film she headlines and also wrote based on a true experience. Given the fact that Shlesinger is largely known as being one of the best stand-up comics in the business, it’d make sense if acting appeared to be a newer endeavor for her. The thing is though, it’s not.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Iliza Shlesinger talks uphill battle as female stand-up comic: ‘This career is not promised’

Iliza Shlesinger took one of the darkest times in her life and transformed it into a new comedy on Netflix. The comedian/actress, 38, penned a script based on her experience dating a man who she later found out lied about everything in his life, including where he went to college, his job, and his mother having cancer. The final product turned into “Good on Paper” currently streaming on Netflix.
MoviesAOL Moviefone

Iliza Shlesinger dishes the dirt on the true story behind her new Netflix comedy

Read on for more from the cast and director of ‘Good on Paper’. Iliza Shlesinger: This is dangerously close. I would say this movie is two thirds true. And to get even more specific, every single lie that Dennis Kelly tells in this movie happened to me in real life. All of their moments and interactions, they're all real. The golf scene didn't happen in that way, but there were a lot of lies around golf. So, it's all very informed and very real ... except for the end. The end is not real.
MoviesEcho online

Review: Good on Paper had a strong start, but limped to the finish

Good on Paper started strong, but ended up limping to the finish. Comedy in my opinion, is the hardest to review because it is subjective. I love that different groups of people have their own unique sense of humor, but even the easiest of laughers will struggle with this film.
Celebritiesyounghollywood.com

WOMEN WE LOVE: Iliza Shlesinger

( © Brandon Williams/Getty Images for International Myeloma Foundation) I first discovered Iliza Shlesinger in 2013, when I was 16 years old and "War Paint" burst onto the Netflix scene. Before that, I hadn’t watched a ton of stand-up specials, and Iliza’s performance absolutely blew my mind. She was so original, so candid, so real. And the subject matter she tackled in it – she basically took the audience through a day-in-the-life of being a woman in her 30s and all that womanhood entails – was executed in a way that I had never seen before and have been fortunate enough to witness in four specials since. If you aren’t familiar with her impressive body of work, you should know that she does these impressions of how girls talk to each other and about certain universal circumstances, and it’s effing hilarious. Take a look at the clip below to see what I'm talking about.

