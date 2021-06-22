‘Good On Paper’ Review: Iliza Shlesinger Turns Her Dating Nightmare Into Smart Comedy – Until It Goes Off The Rails

Up until about the last third or so of stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger’s new Netflix comedy Good on Paper, this clever and engaging film about a disastrous true-life relationship experience of Shlesinger’s works quite well in the overdone rom-com genre. But then it falls prey to the worst instincts of what passes for film comedy these days and goes over the top. The irony is that the broad and credibility-challenged bits that don’t work are exactly the parts of Shlesinger’s real story that she makes up, but fortunately they aren’t a fatal blow because she is such a relatable and likable presence and her original screenplay so smart up to that point that I can forgive caving to the current necessity to go for big laughs even if it kills the tone.