Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Paz County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central La Paz SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MST At 421 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Salome, or 37 miles south of Alamo Lake, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph along with blowing dust and reduced visibilities down to 1 mile will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Salome, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden and Harcuvar. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 56 and 57. US Highway 60 between mile markers 48 and 68. AZ Route 72 near mile marker 49.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wenden, AZ
County
La Paz County, AZ
City
Salome, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mile Marker#Central La Paz#Doppler#Az Interstate#Us Highway 60#Az Route 72
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police

Johannesburg (CNN) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. The move ended days of intense speculation over whether the police and former President would comply with the country's Constitutional Court for...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

36 states, DC sue Google, alleging antitrust violations in app store

The attorneys general of 36 states and Washington, D.C., sued Google Wednesday, alleging the company’s control over its Android app store violates antitrust laws. The antitrust lawsuit, led by Utah’s Sean Reyes (R) and New York’s Letitia James (D), is the third filed by states against the Silicon Valley giant.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Rudy Giuliani's D.C. law license suspended

A District of Columbia court on Wednesday suspended the D.C. law license of Rudy Giuliani, following a similar move by a New York court last month. The D.C. Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Giuliani, who used to be former President Trump's personal attorney, would be "suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia," pending the resolution of the "disciplinary matter in New York."

Comments / 0

Community Policy