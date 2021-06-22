Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central La Paz SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MST At 421 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Salome, or 37 miles south of Alamo Lake, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph along with blowing dust and reduced visibilities down to 1 mile will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Salome, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden and Harcuvar. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 56 and 57. US Highway 60 between mile markers 48 and 68. AZ Route 72 near mile marker 49.