New affordable and supportive housing development opens in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) – A $11.6 million dollar affordable and supportive housing development project was completed in the Village of Watkins Glen Tuesday. Glen Lake Apartments, located on Second Street, offers 34 affordable apartments, including six supportive homes for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The complex also features a 7,300-square-foot childcare center to provide educational opportunities for children under five.