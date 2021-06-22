Cancel
Long Branch, NJ

State lawmakers advance state budget; could become law as early as Thursday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith less than 48 hours to go before a planned vote on a nearly $46 billion state budget, Assembly and Senate committees quickly advanced the spending plan Tuesday afternoon. The state budget details were agreed to as part of a deal between Gov. Phil Murphy and top legislative Democrats. The budget includes more money for tuition at four-year colleges, hundreds of millions of dollars for property tax relief and the homestead rebate, and $4 billion in a lockbox for paying off state debt.

