State lawmakers advance state budget; could become law as early as Thursday

With less than 48 hours to go before a planned vote on a nearly $46 billion state budget, Assembly and Senate committees quickly advanced the spending plan Tuesday afternoon. The state budget details were agreed to as part of a deal between Gov. Phil Murphy and top legislative Democrats. The budget includes more money for tuition at four-year colleges, hundreds of millions of dollars for property tax relief and the homestead rebate, and $4 billion in a lockbox for paying off state debt.