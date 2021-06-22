St. Louis County to partner with large regional employee for COVID-19 vaccine event

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination event in conjunction with one of the region's largest employers this weekend. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to have more details about the event Wednesday morning. The news comes as Missouri leads in the nation in the rate of new COVID-19 cases, with the north-central and southwestern part of the state driving the surge as the Delta variant spreads.