Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox ace, will face hitters for first time Saturday at Fenway Park; Christian Arroyo (shin) will avoid IL

By Chris Cotillo
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Red Sox starter Chris Sale is nearing the next important step in his road back from Tommy John surgery. Sale will face hitters Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park before Boston’s game against the Yankees, manager Alex Cora said, marking the first time Sale will face live competition since spring training in 2020. Sale threw a 45-pitch, two-inning bullpen at Hadlock Field in Portland on Tuesday afternoon. Hitters stood in against the lefty but did not swing.

www.masslive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
43K+
Followers
34K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Roy Oswalt
Person
Kevin Plawecki
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#Yankees#Woosox#Il The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Red Sox place Arroyo on 10-day IL, recall Chavis

Michael Chavis is about to get another chance with the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox announced Thursday that Chavis has been called up from Triple-A Worcester and that shortstop Christian Arroyo has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 21. Arroyo is dealing with a right...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Garrett Richards might sport different pitch mix vs. Rays after sticky substance crackdown; Christian Arroyo still out

Red Sox right-hander Garrett Richards might be sporting somewhat of a new repertoire on the mound when he starts against the Rays on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field. Richards, who abandoned his curveball in his last outing against the Braves and later ripped Major League Baseball for its crackdown on the use of foreign substances by pitchers, may use a different pitch mix against Tampa Bay. So far this year, he has primarily thrown three pitches -- a fastball (58.2%), slider (26.2%) and curveball (15.1%), but he may begin mixing in a two-seam fastball and changeup.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox place Christian Arroyo on the injured list, call up Michael Chavis

On Sunday, the Red Sox not only dropped their second in a three-game set with the Royals, but they also lost two players to injury. Kevin Plawecki, the first to leave the game, was placed on the injured list on Tuesday with a hamstring injury. Christian Arroyo also left that game, but the team was hoping to get him back into action as early as Wednesday. That hasn’t worked out, and now he is heading to the injured list himself with what the team is calling a right knee contusion. Michael Chavis is coming back up to take Arroyo’s spot on the roster.
MLBPosted by
NESN

NESN Delivers Strong Viewership For Red Sox-Yankees Series At Fenway Park

NESN’s coverage of two Boston Red Sox matchups this weekend delivered the highest ratings in the Household (HH) and Adult 25-54 (A25-54) demographics since Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles on July 24, 2020. NESN’s coverage of Friday’s 7 p.m. ET Red Sox game against the New York Yankees produced...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox beat Yankees, 5-3, in front of sellout Fenway Park crowd; Hunter Renfroe has 2 RBIs, throws out potential tying run

BOSTON -- Hunter Renfroe made sure his first Red Sox-Yankees game in front of a sold out Fenway Park crowd was a memorable one. Renfroe had two RBIs and threw out the would-be tying run in the fourth inning as the Sox beat the Yankees, 5-3, in front of 36,869 fans. The sellout was the first at Fenway since it was reopened to full capacity late last month.
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox announce Saturday night lineups

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play the middle game of their three-game series Saturday night on national television. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. at Fenway Park. The game will be broadcast on FOX. Sports Betting:New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and prediction.
MLBLowell Sun

Red Sox hold off Yankees in Fenway Park’s first sellout since 2019

Friday night was a long time coming at Fenway Park, and not just because of the game. During a quiet, empty and even hopeless 2020 season, nights like this were hard to imagine. But with a familiar face back in town, Fenway was buzzing in a way it hasn’t in quite a long time in yet another big step toward the return of normalcy.
MLBBoston Herald

Dustin Pedroia honored by Red Sox in memorable Fenway Park ceremony: ‘It was special’

Dustin Pedroia didn’t know what to expect on Friday night, but by the end, he couldn’t have asked for more. Featuring video tributes from a number of former teammates and special and surprising guest appearances, Pedroia was left in tears and plenty of smiles during a memorable retirement ceremony at Fenway Park that celebrated the career of the longtime Red Sox second baseman.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Still nursing limp

Arroyo (shin) was seen limping on the field before Wednesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Seeing as though he's still having trouble walking, the 26-year-old would need to make significant progress to play Thursday. If he can't recover in the next few days, Arroyo may find himself on the injured list.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Adam Ottavino, Rafael Devers, Chris Sale

For the second time already this season, the Red Sox took on the Yankees for three games and won all of them. This second sweep, coming on the heels of a frustrating series loss, was a legitimate statement for this team. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) This wasn’t just a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy