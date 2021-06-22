Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox ace, will face hitters for first time Saturday at Fenway Park; Christian Arroyo (shin) will avoid IL
Red Sox starter Chris Sale is nearing the next important step in his road back from Tommy John surgery. Sale will face hitters Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park before Boston’s game against the Yankees, manager Alex Cora said, marking the first time Sale will face live competition since spring training in 2020. Sale threw a 45-pitch, two-inning bullpen at Hadlock Field in Portland on Tuesday afternoon. Hitters stood in against the lefty but did not swing.www.masslive.com