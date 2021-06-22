Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Beat the Heat with These Air Conditioners on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

By Samantha Jones
BHG
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's only officially been summer for two days, but it's already shaping up to be one of the hottest we've seen in years. If you're rushing to find ways to keep yourself cool as temperatures rise, Amazon Prime Day might be the perfect chance to find a variety of cooling products for less. For the second day of its sale event, Amazon has marked down a variety of air conditioners, including window units, portable options, and even handheld air conditioners. These models range in price and capability, including color-changing options and smart units that connect to WiFi, but they're all available for great prices, with discounts as high as $75 off.

www.bhg.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioners#Air Conditioning#Cool Air#Wifi#Ac#Aigostar#Portable Air Conditioner#Usb#Lisopo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Shoppingdoityourself.com

9 Tiny Houses You Can Buy on Amazon

In our high-speed world, it’s no surprise online shopping has become a convenience few of us want to live without. From food to clothing to household supplies, Amazon has become the leader in all things "necessary." Now the company not only sells everything one might need inside their abode, they can send an entire house. A caveat, though—you won’t find free shipping with Amazon Prime membership, so expect to tack on an additional $4-5,000 for delivery service.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Prime Day is over, but these 10 exclusive deals are for Prime members only

Prime Day 2021 is now officially behind us and there’s no question whatsoever that it was the biggest and best Prime Day yet. As a matter of fact, we think Amazon’s two-day sales event was even better this year than it was back in 2019 when Prime Day lasted for a full week! Amazon offered Prime members around the world more than 2 million incredible deals over the course of this year’s two-day sale, including the deepest discounts we’ve seen on so many different best-selling products. And thanks to our extensive coverage of Amazon’s mega-sale, thousands upon thousands of BGR...
ShoppingUSA Today

The Home Depot is running a huge home sale to compete with Prime Day 2021—all the best deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here and ready to tango. That means large retailers are dropping piping hot deals every which way. But with so many deals out there in the universe, how do you parse out the good from bad? Whether it's home DIY projects or gardening tools you're after, there's one promotion that shines brighter than the rest: The Home Depot.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this ultra-slim Gateway laptop

Several retailers are offering some crazy laptop deals to compete with Amazon’s early Prime Day sales and beyond. You’ll find some great discounts on Acer, Gateway, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, and Apple computers. It’s an excellent time to get yourself set up with a new work-from-home laptop you can also take into the office.
Shoppinggoodmorningamerica.com

Kohl's announces 2-day sale to 'wow' summer shoppers

Kohl’s has just announced that it will be joining the biggest summer shopping event of the year along with three other behemoth retailers, Target, Walmart and Amazon. The company announced its new two-day Wow Deals event, which will be happening June 21-22. Kohl’s shoppers can expect to save big on home, toys, beauty and so much more. In the same vein as Walmart, deals will be available both in-store and online.
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Wayfair is having a massive 72-hour sale: Here’s what to shop

CNN — While Prime Day continues in full swing, Wayfair is also running a 72-hour clearance sale with discounts of up to 60% off. Whether you’re looking for new kitchenware, bedding or patio furniture, now’s the best time to snag whatever home items you may need. We searched Wayfair for all of the best deals right now so you don’t have to.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Final Hours to Shop Coach Outlet Sale: Deals Up to 70% Off

It's your last chance to save big on Coach handbags and accessories! The Coach Outlet 48-Hour Sale ends tonight, which is filled with limited-time deals up to 70% off select styles and it comes with free shipping. Plus, take an extra $10 off sitewide on orders over $100 with the...
ShoppingAOL Corp

Teachers, nurses and podiatrists love Amazon's No. 1 best-selling walking shoe — and it's just $28

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. On your feet all day? Then you know the importance of investing in a pair of shoes that can handle the stress. While plenty of name brands claim they can support you on even your most intense days, they also come with equally intense price tags — and who wants to spend upwards of a hundred bucks on sneakers?
InternetPosted by
Best Life

If You See This on an Amazon Listing, Don't Buy That Product, Experts Warn

Amazon has an overwhelming number of options for every kind of product you can imagine, which means you can spend hours comparing and contrasting Amazon to make sure you get the best bang for your buck. Unfortunately, with so many products being sold on one site, it's also very easy to get stuck with a product that doesn't have the quality you were expecting or worse yet, you could get completely ripped off. In order to make sure that doesn't happen, there's one particular thing you need to look out for on any Amazon listing before pressing "Add to Cart." Read on to find out how to know which Amazon products you should never buy.
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Walmart is having a massive sale today: Here are 14 things to buy

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Walmart is currently running its Deals for Days sales event parallel to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts across electronics, clothing, home, toys and more. We sorted through it to find some of the better deals, including worthwhile sales on Apple AIrPods, Kitchen Aid products and Instant Pots. You get a bonus day of shopping with Walmart’s sale too, which runs through Wednesday, June 23.
RetailPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These Products on Amazon, Stop Using Them Immediately

Amazon is beloved worldwide for its fast service and wide array of products, supplying customers with everything from gaming systems to groceries at the touch of a button. However, if you've bought three products in particular from the retail giant, experts say you should stop using them immediately due to the serious safety threat they may present. Read on to discover which Amazon-exclusive products are being recalled and what you should do if you have them at home.
ShoppingPosted by
Kiplinger

They Bought What? The Most Popular Items Sold on Amazon Prime Day

Apparently, Amazon.com's 150 million Prime members are still nesting. The most popular items sold on Amazon Prime Day, which ended its two-day run Tuesday (it was June 21-22) were Amazon signature entertainment devices. The giant online retailer reported a record number of Amazon Fire TVs from Insignia and Toshiba were...
Businesstheloadstar.com

Amazon destroying millions of items of unsold stock every year

This is what irony is (do you hear us, Alanis Morissette?) – as increasing shortages of almost every category of goods are being reported across the UK, e-commerce behemoth Amazon is reportedly sending huge amounts of unsold stock – one employee put it at 130,000 items per week in just one of Amazon’s 24 UK distribution centres – to be destroyed, according to this in-depth investigation by ITV News. “Why are hundreds of thousands of products being destroyed in this way? The answer is Amazon’s hugely successful business model. Many vendors choose to house their products in Amazon’s vast warehouses. But the longer the goods remain unsold, the more a company is charged to store them. It is eventually cheaper to dispose of the goods, especially stock from overseas, than to continue storing the stock.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy