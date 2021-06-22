Beat the Heat with These Air Conditioners on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's only officially been summer for two days, but it's already shaping up to be one of the hottest we've seen in years. If you're rushing to find ways to keep yourself cool as temperatures rise, Amazon Prime Day might be the perfect chance to find a variety of cooling products for less. For the second day of its sale event, Amazon has marked down a variety of air conditioners, including window units, portable options, and even handheld air conditioners. These models range in price and capability, including color-changing options and smart units that connect to WiFi, but they're all available for great prices, with discounts as high as $75 off.www.bhg.com