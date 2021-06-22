Cancel
Elmira Heights, NY

A new and unique music store is set to open in Elmira Heights

By Nicholas Phillips
NewsChannel 36
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElmira Heights, NY (WENY) -- A one of a kind business is preparing to open in Elmira Heights. Squatch Den is aiming to open on July 2nd. The Squatch Den will sit in a plaza right on College Ave. across from Thomas Edison High School. It grew out of the Squatch In the Pit website. The store is dubbed, a one-stop music shop for vinyl, music apparel, and even photography. The owners had planned to open the music store back in 2020 but were delayed because of the pandemic. Half of the store will be dedicated to record sales and the other half will be a dedicated photography studio.

